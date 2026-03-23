Posted: Mar 23, 2026 3:21 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2026 3:21 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners tabled the approval of the county's drug and alcohol testing policy due to budgetary concerns.

The current policy allows for random testing of employees and all-around testing of employees.

The current policy also allows for drug tests for drivers with a commercial driver's license (CDL) and if there is an accident in the workplace.