Posted: Mar 25, 2026 9:02 AMUpdated: Mar 25, 2026 10:22 AM

Chase Almy

The Oklahoma Senate has signed off on Senate Bill 483, authored by State Senator Darrell Weaver, giving counties the option to help homeless individuals relocate, ideally somewhere with a support system already waiting. The measure passed comfortably, 39-6, and now heads to the House, where Representative Dell Kerbs will take the baton and see if the idea keeps its momentum.

The bill allows county commissioners to accept private donations to fund voluntary relocation assistance programs for people who simply don’t have the means to get where they need to go. Before anyone starts handing out travel plans, county staff must confirm there’s an actual destination, a family member, employer, or support contact, ready to receive them. There are also a few guardrails: participants can’t be under the influence at departure, can’t pose a risk to themselves or others, and can’t have used the program in the past two years. It’s less “grab a ticket and good luck,” and more “let’s make sure this lands somewhere productive.”