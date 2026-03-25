Posted: Mar 25, 2026 9:27 AMUpdated: Mar 25, 2026 9:27 AM

Tom Davis

The 122nd Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce Annual Gala & Awards set for Tuesday, May 12. The annual event celebrates local businesses, community leaders, and volunteers who have made a significant impact on the area.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Tressa Cruse with the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce said, "The event will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn, 205 SW Frank Phillips Blvd, in Barltesville." She added, "The Chamber Gala and Awards features dinner, networking, and the presentation of prestigious honors like Business of the Year and various leadership awards."

Tressa then urged those who want to nominate a business or a person, please go to www.bartlesville.com , look at our Monday memo that they send out, call the office at 918.336.8708, and nominate. All nominations must be in by April the 1st.