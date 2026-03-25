Posted: Mar 25, 2026 11:03 AMUpdated: Mar 25, 2026 11:03 AM

Ty Loftis

Applications for the Summertime Achievement Reward Scholarship for this summer are now open. This is for Osage Nation students entering seventh through 11th grades who want to be great academically and are planning to attend summer camps for high achievers.

Eligible students must have maintained at least a 3.5 GPA for the last school year. These summer camps can be focused on athletics, music, arts, science or pre-college and will last from June through August. Accredited or licensed organizations must be involved to fit the criteria.

The deadline to apply is May 1. For more information, you can call the Osage Nation Education Department at 918-287-5300.