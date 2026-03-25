Posted: Mar 25, 2026 3:57 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2026 3:58 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners have called an emergency meeting for Thursday at 2 p.m. to consider a county-wide burn ban.

Extreme conditions continue across the area as fire weather watches and warnings are issued. If passed, the Washington County burn ban would be in effect for two weeks, with the potential of the resolution being rescinded in the event of rain.