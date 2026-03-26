Posted: Mar 26, 2026 8:38 AMUpdated: Mar 26, 2026 8:38 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Frank Phillips Blvd. is down to one lane just east of Paths to Independence due to a one-vehicle accident just after 9:00 on Thursday morning on the east side of Bartlesville.

A car collided with an electric pole.

There are several emergency vehicles on the scene in addition to PSO crews who are working on the electrical issues with the pole going down.