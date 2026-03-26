Posted: Mar 26, 2026 3:32 PMUpdated: Mar 26, 2026 3:32 PM

Nathan Thompson

A bipartisan package of government oversight and ethics reforms cleared the Oklahoma House on Thursday and now moves to the Senate following concerns about gaps in spending accountability.

The measures, led by Rep. Judd Strom, a Republican from Copan, were developed with input from lawmakers in both parties and State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd after an audit identified $93.4 million in questionable expenditures over the past year.

Strom, who chairs the House General Government Committee, said the legislation is intended to improve transparency and eliminate fraud, waste and abuse in state agencies. He said lawmakers have a responsibility to ensure public funds are used as intended.

The package includes multiple bills aimed at strengthening oversight of state and local government spending. Proposals would require agencies to disclose detailed information about contracts and vendors, improve statewide accounting systems and create a public database of state contracts. Other measures would mandate stricter documentation standards, post-project reviews and clearer reporting of procurement activity.

Several bills focus on competitive bidding requirements. One would update procedures for public construction projects, while another would clarify that cities and towns must follow state bidding laws. A separate proposal would allow counties more flexibility for smaller purchases while maintaining documentation safeguards.

The package also includes an ethics measure that would make it a felony for current or former public officials, employees or contractors to use confidential government information for personal financial gain, with penalties including prison time, fines and bans on holding public office or securing state contracts.

The bills were authored in the Senate by a bipartisan group of lawmakers and now head to that chamber for consideration.

The reform package includes the following measures:

House Bill 3413 would expand transparency in state agency contracting by requiring agencies to publicly list contractors, contract values and project status. It would also mandate posting consultant reports and disclosing whether contracts are for outside services or to supplement staffing. The Senate author of the measure is Sen. Tom Woods, R-Westville.

House Bill 3414 would direct the Office of Management and Enterprise Services to improve accounting systems to distinguish between service contracts and staff augmentation clearly. It also requires permanent documentation for digital and intangible assets purchased by agencies. The Senate author of the measure is Sen. Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City.

House Bill 3415 would require vendors to disclose subcontractors, set stronger documentation standards and mandate post-project reviews to confirm work was completed on time and within budget. The bill also creates a publicly accessible database of state contracts. The Senate author of the measure is Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville.

House Bill 3418 would update the Public Competitive Bidding Act by refining procedures for public construction projects, clarifying definitions and ensuring consistent bidding practices, including for school district contracts. The Senate author of the measure is also Sen. Daniels.

House Bill 3416 would allow counties to seek quotes for certain smaller purchases instead of always using a lengthy bidding process, while maintaining safeguards and documentation requirements to prevent misuse. The Senate author of the measure is Sen. Jerry Alvord, R-Wilson.

House Bill 3417 would clarify that cities and towns must follow state competitive bidding laws and may not adopt local rules that weaken or bypass those standards. The Senate author of the measure is also Sen. Alvord.

House Bill 3419 would strengthen state ethics laws by making it a felony for current or former state or local officials, employees or contractors to use confidential government information for personal financial gain. Convictions could include prison time, fines and a prohibition on holding public office or entering into state contracts. The Senate author of the measure is Sen. Jack Stewart, R-Yukon.

House Bill 3420 would amend the Oklahoma Central Purchasing Act to strengthen oversight when contracts are negotiated rather than competitively bid. It would require stronger justification, clearer documentation and public reporting of procurement activity, and directs OMES to publish purchasing reports online for public review. The Senate author of the measure is Sen. Carrie Hicks, D-Oklahoma City.