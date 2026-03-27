Posted: Mar 27, 2026 10:01 AMUpdated: Mar 27, 2026 10:01 AM

Nathan Thompson

The three Homeland grocery stores and the United Supermarket store in Bartlesville may soon be up for sale.

Homeland confirmed the moves Thursday in a social media post, which also includes closures of four locations in Edmond, Norman and Lawton within 45 days, and consolidation of stores in Clinton, Elk City and Woodward by July 1.

Homeland says they will market several stores for sale, including the four Bartlesville locations, two in Sand Springs, and one each in Cleveland, Oklahoma City, Ponca City, Stillwater and Justin, Texas.

No timeline has been set for the possible sale of the locations.