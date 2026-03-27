Posted: Mar 27, 2026 10:40 AMUpdated: Mar 27, 2026 10:40 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Board of Nowata County Commissioners have a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

The board will review requests for approval for the Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector’s Office to engage in regulatory financial audits and an alternative compliance examination procedures audit for the 2024 and 2025 fiscal year. The commissioners will also review a Nowata EMS area permission letter and a proclamation for a Nowata EMS ambulance service provider.

The commissioners will appoint a treasurer and discuss a date change for the current Nowata County Treasurer’s resignation. Treasurer Rachel Marrs announced her resignation is effective April 2 during a board meeting on March 16.

The board will also discuss improvements to the Nowata County Courthouse, a reimbursement claim from the election board, possibly appoint a fair board member and a deputy, and review a county certification map and county action report.

The commissioners will review the county’s disaster recovery plan, review the drug and alcohol testing policy for county employees, and hear an update from Emergency Manager Laurie Summers.

Monday’s meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the Nowata County Annex Meeting Room, located at 228 N. Maple St. in downtown Nowata.