Posted: Mar 27, 2026 2:09 PMUpdated: Mar 27, 2026 2:09 PM

Ty Loftis

A Copan mas was in the Washington County Jail on Friday facing a misdemeanor charge of violating a protective order. Barry Taggart Jr. was served the protective order on Friday, March 13. Throughout the next 11 days, Taggart sent the victim hundreds of text messages and attempted to make contact with her on Facebook Messenger.

Some of these messages referred to Taggart and the victim dying together. Taggart also sent a message requesting that she drop the protective order.