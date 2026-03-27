Posted: Mar 27, 2026 3:19 PMUpdated: Mar 27, 2026 3:19 PM

Ty Loftis

Two Bartlesville men are facing separate felony charges after officers responded to a child welfare check on Monday. Christopher Brown is being charged with being a sex offender who lives within 2,000 feet of a school. Andre Sunseri is charged with child abuse.

It is alleged the child lives with numerous adults. Brown, one of the residents, used that address as his mailing address. That address is less than 1,000 feet to a playground and a park. Brown was convicted of second degree rape in 2015.

Sunseri allegedly hit the underage victim. A video shows the victim sitting in a chair and Sunseri is talking to him when he begins to squeal. After a moment of silence, Sunseri slaps the child. Sunseri was shown the video at the police station and an affidavit states Sunseri admitted to hitting the victim.