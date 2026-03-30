Posted: Mar 30, 2026 10:00 AMUpdated: Mar 30, 2026 10:00 AM

Tom Davis

Young Professionals Bartlesville is presenting their 3rd Annual Emeging Stars Blue Gala, Friday, April 10, at Tri County Tech. The sold out event will celebrate 10 honorees under the age of 40 for their great wok in Bartlesville.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Sarah Glenn and Roxanne Arnold said their members are professionals from age 21 to the young-at-heart in the Bartlesville area. Sarah said, "Our 10 Emerging Stars don’t just take home a trophy, they receive a donation from YPB to the local nonprofit of their choice to make Bartlesville better."