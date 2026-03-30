Posted: Mar 30, 2026 12:57 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2026 12:57 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners held a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning. In what was a fairly standard meeting, the board did go into executive session to discuss things surrounding the Osage County Nutrition Program. District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt gives the reasoning behind going into executive session.

An agreement was signed with American Fidelity to continue employer services. There were also two utility permits signed for district one.