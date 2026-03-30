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Osage Nation
Posted: Mar 30, 2026 2:57 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2026 2:57 PM
Osage Nation Buries Time Capsule on Monday
Ty Loftis
As the Osage Nation continues to celebrate its month-long sovereignty, a time capsule was placed in the ground at the Million Dollar Elm on the Osage Nation campus in Pawhuska. A dedication and prayer was held before the capsule was sealed in place.
Items put in the capsule included photographs, letters, artwork and other historically significant objects representing the current state of the Osage Nation. The time capsule will be opened in 2106.
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