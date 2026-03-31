Posted: Mar 31, 2026 4:05 AMUpdated: Mar 31, 2026 4:05 AM

Tom Davis

The statewide candidate filing period begins at 8:00 a.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, April 1, according to Yvonne House, Secretary of the Washington County Election Board.

Filing will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The deadline for filing as a candidate is 5 p.m. Friday, April 3.

Candidates for state offices file with the Secretary of the State Election Board. Candidates for county offices file with the Secretary of the Washington County Election Board.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House said the following county offices are expected to be filled this year:

County Assessor, County Treasurer, County Commissioner District 1 and County Commissioner District 3