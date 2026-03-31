Posted: Mar 31, 2026 10:19 AMUpdated: Mar 31, 2026 10:19 AM

Chase Almy

Fans of live music will have a reason to head west of downtown next Friday night as Osage Casino Bartlesville welcomes Garrett Brown Band for a free show on April 3 at 9 p.m. Because apparently staying home and arguing with your streaming service about what to watch is not the only option anymore.

The Bartlesville-based group has built a following with its mix of Red Dirt, blues rock, and contemporary country. Known for honest songwriting and a sound that leans as much on gritty guitar riffs as it does soulful vocals, the band brings together a little bit of everything without turning into one of those genre experiments that sounds better on paper than it does in real life.

The band’s debut album, From Now On, features eight tracks that showcase its wide range of influences while keeping a style that is distinctly its own. Brown’s blues-inspired vocals and the group’s heavy Red Dirt roots have helped give the band a sound that stands out in a country scene already crowded with guys in boots singing about trucks for the 4,000th time.