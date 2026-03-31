Posted: Mar 31, 2026 10:25 AMUpdated: Mar 31, 2026 10:25 AM

Chase Almy

Spring cannot officially begin until a choir tells it to, so the Bartlesville Chorale is bringing its “Songs for Springtime” concert to The Center on April 11 at 7 p.m. The performance serves as the grand finale to the group’s 2025-2026 season, giving local residents one more excuse to leave the house before Oklahoma decides to skip straight from spring to tornado season.

The concert promises an evening of lively and uplifting choral music centered around renewal, growth, and the changing of the seasons. Audiences can expect a mix of musical styles, all tied together by the usual spring themes: flowers blooming, birds chirping and forgetting the bad themes like allergies attacking, and everyone pretending they enjoy pollen-covered patio furniture. Organizers say the performance is designed to celebrate the warmth and revitalization that comes with spring while closing out another successful season for the chorale.

Tickets range from $15 to $30 and are available through the Bartlesville Chorale. For those looking for an evening of music, seasonal optimism, and a reminder that winter is finally over, at least until Oklahoma weather changes its mind again, “Songs for Springtime” may be worth adding to the calendar.