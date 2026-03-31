Posted: Mar 31, 2026 1:17 PMUpdated: Mar 31, 2026 1:53 PM

Nathan Thompson

The American Red Cross of Oklahoma on Thursday recognized emergency department nurses and nursing technicians at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips Medical Center as part of its “Red Cross Gives Back” initiative.

The recognition took place during a shift change Thursday and honored frontline staff for their role in patient care and their longstanding support of blood donation efforts. Hospital leaders, including Chief Mission Integration Officer Ron Tremblay and Chief Nursing Officer Jen Butler, attended the event.

Tanner Holt, president of the medical center, said the hospital has a long history of supporting Red Cross blood drives and emphasized the importance of donations in improving patient outcomes.

“Our team understands the needs of our patients and how important blood donation is for patient health outcomes,” Holt said. “We are proud to have the American Red Cross of Oklahoma honor our Emergency Department nurses and nurse techs for their work in providing exceptional patient care.”

Butler recognized the nursing staff’s dedication and compassion.

“At Jane Phillips, we know our nursing team is amazing, and it is a wonderful feeling to have the American Red Cross of Oklahoma recognize that, too,” Butler said. “Our Emergency Department nurses and nurse techs put their heart and soul into serving our patients each day.”

Mathew Hitchcock, executive director of the Red Cross Northern Oklahoma Chapter, said the hospital’s history of hosting blood drives made its staff a natural choice for recognition.

“Ascension St. John Medical Center has hosted Red Cross blood drives for over a decade,” Hitchcock said. “When we were talking about community heroes who deserve appreciation for what they do every day, the nurses here were the first group that came to mind.”

Photos courtesy Red Cross Northern Oklahoma