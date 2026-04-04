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Posted: Apr 04, 2026 6:03 AMUpdated: Apr 04, 2026 6:03 AM
BHS Girl's Tennis Finishes Second at Bixby Meet
Brian McSweeney
Bartlesville High girl's tennis was in action at a tournament in Bixby on Friday. As a team, the Lady Bruins finished second.
Abby Shelley finished second in No. 1 Singles. Victoria Nguyen finished seventh in No. 2 Singles. The No. 1 Doubles pair of Claire Auschwitz and Ava Kate Craig finished second. The No. 2 doubles pair of Nora Craig and Sophia Frye finished fourth.
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