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Posted: Apr 04, 2026 6:35 AMUpdated: Apr 04, 2026 6:35 AM
Dewey Class Days on KRIG
Brian McSweeney
Dewey Class Days airs on Real Country, KRIG, 104.9 FM on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Listen to seniors from Dewey High School as they reflect on their time in high school, share memories and share their future plans.
Coverage of Dewey Class Days on 104.9 - KRIG is presented by Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Arvest Bank, OK Federal Credit Union, Mimi's Antique Market, Sabores Mexican Cuisine, LPL Painting and Company, Pizza Hut of Bartlesville, Tri County Tech and Bartnet IP.
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