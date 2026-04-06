Posted: Apr 06, 2026 6:30 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2026 6:30 AM

Chase Almy

The Dewey City Council will meet Monday at 7 p.m. inside the council chambers at Dewey City Hall, where officials will once again prove that local government can, in fact, turn an alley into a full evening’s entertainment. Much of the meeting will center around a public hearing involving property at 720 East 3rd Street, including requests to vacate an alley, split several lots, and approve a reduced lot size variance in Block 184 of the Ruddles Addition. Apparently one property project simply was not enough paperwork on its own.

Following the public hearing, council members are expected to vote on Ordinance No. 2026-1619 to vacate the alley, Resolution No. 2026-4-01 for the lot split, and a variance request for the reduced lot size. Council will also review claims, consider Ordinance No. 2026-1620 dealing with nonintoxicating beverages, and possibly approve an emergency clause tied to those changes.

The meeting agenda also includes consideration of a bid from King Excavating Inc. for the Southside Sewer Extension Project, along with a proposed budget amendment for the 2025-2026 fiscal year. The amendment would increase police fine revenue by $9,000 and direct that same amount toward CLEET fees.