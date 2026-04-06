Posted: Apr 06, 2026 9:08 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2026 9:19 AM

Tom Davis

The Patiot Auto 2026 Night of Scholars and Champions banquet powered by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio at will be held at Oklahoma Wesleyan University Mueller Sports Center on Tuesday, May 5, at 6pm, us as we honor academic excellence and achievement within our community.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Patriot Auto Principal Dealer Tatton Manning said, "The Night of Scholars and Champions is designed to recognize the dedication and hard work of our brightest minds and outstanding athletes."

Patriot Auto's Night of Scholars and Champions at Oklahoma Wesleyan University, is where thousands of dollars worth of scholarships will be awarded and the Student of the Year will be named. The Student of the Year will walk away with the keys to a brand new car, presented by Patriot Auto. The STEM Student of the Year with get a $5000 scholarship from ConocoPhillips..

Tickets for the event may be purchased at KWON Studios, 1200 SE Frank Phillips Bartlesville, opr call 918-336-1001 for more information.

2026 Night of Scholars and Champions Banquet

Tuesday, May 5 at 6:00pm

Oklahoma Wesleyan University

Bartlesville, OK