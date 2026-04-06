Posted: Apr 06, 2026 10:18 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2026 10:18 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners held a regularly scheduled meeting at the Nowata County Annex on Monday morning.

The commissioners approved a right of way easement for Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO). Chairman Paul Crupper discusses PSO's project.

In other business, the board approved a claim from Guy Engineering through the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) for a bridge project in district two. Additionally, the commissioners discussed a pay raise for elected officials. No action was made on the agenda item.

The board tabled items regarding Nowata emergency services' proclamation to be named the sole service provider in the county and an area permission letter from Nowata EMS.

The commissioners also tabled the approval of a county certification map and county action report and the approval of the county's drug and alcohol testing policy.

The board approved the appointment of a deputy, a letter from the treasurer's office to banks in regards to changing names on accounts, and leave sharing.