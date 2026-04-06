Posted: Apr 06, 2026 10:50 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2026 10:50 AM

Ty Loftis

It was announced on Monday that the U.S. Supreme Court will not hear the appeal from a Muscogee Nation citizen that challenges tax laws in Oklahoma. A year ago, the Oklahoma Supreme Court sided with the Oklahoma Tax Commission and an individual stating she was exempt from paying state income taxes.

Alicia Stroble made this argument because she was a tribal member residing and working on the Muscogee reservation.

The News on 6 states Stroble used the McGirt case as an example, which ruled many reservations in eastern Oklahoma were never disestablished. The case is now sent back to Oklahoma, where they have already made a ruling she is not exempt from paying state income taxes.