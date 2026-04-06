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Osage County
Posted: Apr 06, 2026 1:42 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2026 1:42 PM
Osage Co. Signs Agreement for Opioid Settlement
Ty Loftis
At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, board members signed a participation agreement for a combined subdivision settlement regarding the opioid manufacturer lawsuit.
There are several of these ongoing and as County Clerk Christina Talburt says, it is still unknown how much money is involved in this particular lawsuit.
During Monday's meeting, the board also signed a contract allowing for Shidler Public Schools to have a school resource officer during the 2026-2027 school year.
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