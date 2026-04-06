Posted: Apr 06, 2026 2:24 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2026 2:24 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Caney, Kan. man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly pointing a firearm at someone.

45-year-old Robert Martin, Jr. was charged on Monday with kidnapping, feloniously pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, committing a felony with a firearm with a defaced ID number and domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Martin, Jr. allegedly spray painted the firearm to cover the serial number and pointed it at the victim. Martin, Jr. allegedly did not let the victim leave the residence. Martin, Jr. allegedly verbally threatened the victim.

The victim's 2-year-old child allegedly witnessed the incident.

Authorities spotted a large scratch mark on the victim's left leg.

Martin, Jr. is facing additional felony charges in a separate matter. He was charged in September 2025 with endangering others while eluding a police officer and possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS).