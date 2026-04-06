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Crime & Courts
Posted: Apr 06, 2026 3:06 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2026 3:06 PM
Caney, KS Woman Charged With Exploiting the Elderly
Brian McSweeney
A Caney, Kan. woman is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing money from multiple elderly victims.
52-year-old Marcella Freed was charged on Monday with three counts of financial exploitation of the elderly.
According to the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office, Freed was a business manager for a Bartlesville rehab and health facility. Between April 2024 and June 2025, Freed allegedly stole over $21,600 that was supposed to be deposited in the facility's account.
Freed allegedly received approximately $18,000 that was meant for residents' bills from April 2024 to April 2025. In September 2024, Freed allegedly named herself an appointed trustee of a resident's Medicaid Income Pension Trust and redirected $3,142 into her personal account.
Freed's account history allegedly displayed purchases on Etsy, Hey Dude Shoes, government payments, and various restaurants and businesses in Kansas.
Freed will appear in court again on May 1 at 9 a.m. She posted a $9,000 bond.
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