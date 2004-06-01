Posted: Apr 06, 2026 7:00 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2026 7:00 PM

Chase Almy

The Dewey City Council worked through a packed agenda Monday night, approving a series of requests tied to property at 720 East 3rd Street. Council members signed off on vacating the alley between the lots, approved the requested lot split, and granted a variance for reduced lot size in the Ruddles Addition area. Nothing says “small town excitement” quite like the thrilling saga of alley access, property lines and square footage on a Monday evening.

Council also approved Ordinance 2026-1620, which renames and amends the city’s chapter on nonintoxicating beverages. As part of the amendment, the ordinance now specifically includes both intoxicating beverages and cannabis under Dewey’s open container language, matching updated state law definitions. In other words, the city decided it was time to clarify that if someone is cruising around town with an open beer or a little extra “herbal enthusiasm” in the passenger seat, it counts.

Several financial and infrastructure items also passed without issue. Council approved the bid from King Excavating Inc. for the Southside Sewer Extension Project and approved a budget amendment increasing police fine revenue by $9,000 along with a matching increase in CLEET fee expenditures. Claims were approved as well, because the bills never stop coming, even in local government. The meeting wrapped up with the usual comments and adjournment, leaving Dewey one alley shorter, one sewer project closer and one step deeper into the glamorous world of municipal ordinance updates.