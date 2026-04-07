Posted: Apr 07, 2026 9:11 AMUpdated: Apr 07, 2026 9:13 AM

Chase Almy

The Oklahoma Legislature has discovered that colleges exist outside of Norman and Stillwater. State lawmakers and leaders with the Regional University System of Oklahoma announced the formation of a new bipartisan RUSO Caucus, aimed at supporting the state’s six regional universities and the thousands of students who attend them. The caucus was introduced during a March 31 breakfast at the Capitol. Nothing says “serious policy discussion” quite like coffee, pastries and a room full of politicians congratulating themselves for supporting education.

The caucus will be co-chaired by Sen. Kelly Hines of Oklahoma City and Rep. Ronny Johns of Ada, both graduates of East Central University. Members include lawmakers from both parties who either attended regional universities or support their mission of producing teachers, nurses, business leaders and other professionals Oklahoma desperately needs. In a state where workforce shortages have become about as common as potholes and budget debates, lawmakers say the caucus will help strengthen affordable higher education and keep graduates working in Oklahoma.

RUSO oversees six regional universities across the state and serves more than 40,000 students each year. According to Rep. Johns, about 95 percent of graduates stay in Oklahoma after finishing school, which is still considered a shocking statistic in a state that spends half its time worrying about brain drain. Leaders say the new caucus will focus on workforce development, student success and helping regional campuses respond to changing challenges, which sounds great, assuming everyone remembers this effort exists after the next legislative session turns into another food fight.