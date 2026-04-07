Posted: Apr 07, 2026 10:02 AMUpdated: Apr 07, 2026 10:02 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville City Councilor Tim Sherrick recently appeared on KWON’s CITY MATTERS program to address two pressing municipal issues: the search for a new recycling partner following the closure of Replenysh and the ongoing debate over the use of Flock Safety cameras.

The city's current recycling partner, Replenysh, is ending services at the end of April, leaving a void in the city’s waste management strategy. Counclor Sherrick said, "The challenge os balancing the resident demand for recycling services with the city's need for a cost-effective solution.

Sherrick said that there is an active exploration of new management companies. The Scouts Recycling Center may work as a potential stopgap or permanent replacement.

Sherrick said he is placing the Flock camera discussion back on the City Council agenda in May. Sherrick has concerns over Flock's corporate character. Sherrick cited past controversial remarks by the founder of Flock Safety, who allegedly characterized critics of the system's vulnerabilities as "anti-public safety."

Despite support from the Police Department and Fraternal Order of Police, Sherrick, who is a professional data analyst, says there is a lack of statistical evidence proving the cameras actually prevent crime.

Sherrick is proposing the city police department go back to"The Old-Fashioned Way" saying, "The statistical impact of even just one officer back on the street far outweighs this zero-sum return on investment that we’re getting from Flock cameras."