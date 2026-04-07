Posted: Apr 07, 2026 10:20 AMUpdated: Apr 07, 2026 10:20 AM

Chase Almy

The latest frontier in Bartlesville entertainment is competitive quarter spending. The Bartlesville Civitan Club will host a Paddle Party on April 11 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Luke's Episcopal Church. For just $5, attendees can buy a paddle at the door and then spend the evening waving it around for the chance to win prizes worth $25 or more with a quarter at a time. In this economy, stretching 25 cents into something useful now counts as high-stakes entertainment.

The event is basically a mix between an auction, a raffle and that strange feeling you get when you realize you are carrying around two rolls of quarters in 2026 like it is still laundry day at the dorms. Guests are encouraged to bring plenty of quarters, enjoy finger foods and drinks, and show up at 6:30 p.m. for snacks before the games begin. Organizers are already urging people to start saving quarters now, which may be the first time in years anyone has suggested coins are a better investment than the stock market.

The fundraiser will benefit the Bartlesville Civitan Club, which focuses on helping people with developmental disabilities. So while the evening may revolve around paddles, prizes and enough loose change to make your pockets rip open, at least it is all for a good cause.