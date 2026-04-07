Posted: Apr 07, 2026 12:46 PMUpdated: Apr 07, 2026 12:46 PM

Tom Davis

April marks National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and CASA of Northeast Oklahoma is once again calling on the community to support children in foster care through its annual CASA KIDZ campaign.

Throughout the month, wooden child cutouts—dressed and displayed by local businesses and organizations—serve as visual reminders of children living in foster care and the need for volunteer advocates. Each CASA KID represents a child’s story, highlighting the importance of safe, stable homes and dedicated adults to speak on their behalf in court.

Executive Director Emily Bowling says the organization continues to face a shortage of volunteers. Last year, CASA served 160 children with just 56 volunteers, with more than half of those children under age five. The group’s “26 in 2026” campaign aims to recruit additional advocates while also raising funds and collecting new clothing donations for foster children.

Five sponsorship levels are available, and organizers say there is still time to participate. More information on volunteering or donating can be found at casaneok.org or by calling 918-923-7276.