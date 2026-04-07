Posted: Apr 07, 2026 2:45 PMUpdated: Apr 07, 2026 2:45 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Board of Nowata County Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Wednesday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

The commissioners will properly adjust meeting minutes to display Michaela Lowe as the appointed Nowata County Treasurer. Lowe is replacing Rachel Marrs for the position. Marrs announced her resignation during a board meeting on March 16. Her resignation is effective on Friday.

Lowe filed for candidacy for Nowata County Treasurer and is running unopposed.