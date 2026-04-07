Posted: Apr 07, 2026 8:18 PMUpdated: Apr 07, 2026 8:33 PM

Brian McSweeney

Incumbent Tasha Hollopeter has been re-elected to the Copan Board of Education.

According to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board, Hollopeter received an overwhelming 87.1% of the vote. Hollopeter received 81 votes. Her challenger, David Weatherspoon, received 12 votes. There was 93 total votes cast on election day, no early votes were cast in the election.

Hollopeter currently serves as the clerk for the Copan School Board.