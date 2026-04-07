Posted: Apr 07, 2026 8:47 PMUpdated: Apr 07, 2026 8:47 PM

Brian McSweeney

Voters across Nowata County went to the polls on Tuesday evening to vote in various school board elections and one school bond.

In Nowata, incumbent Margie Learned beat challenger Robert Parrish by five votes. According to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board, Learned received 150 votes, Parrish received 145 votes. On election day, both Learned and Parrish received 124 votes. There was 28 early votes cast, both candidates received 14 early votes. Learned received 12 votes by mail, Parrish received seven. There was 295 total votes cast.

In Chelsea, challenger Debbie Hoskins ousted incumbent Larry Copeland II with 65.95% of the vote. Hoskins received 275 votes, Copeland II received 142 votes. On election day alone, Hoskins received nearly two-thirds of the total vote.

Chelsea Public Schools put an $800,000 proposition on the ballot, designed to purchase new school buses and transportation equipment. The proposition failed by 28 votes. Of the 415 total votes cast, 221 (53.25%) voted for the proposition, 194 (46.75%) voted against. State law requires a 60% majority to pass a school proposition.

The Town of South Coffeyville passed a 1.5% sales tax increase proposition. Of the 65 total votes cast, 47 (72.31%) voted for the proposition, 18 (27.69%) voted against.

Some Nowata County voters were able to vote in Copan's school board election. Incumbent Tasha Hollopeter received an overwhelming 87% of the vote over her challenger, David Weatherspoon.