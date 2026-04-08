Posted: Apr 08, 2026 10:18 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2026 10:18 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Civitan Club will host a Paddle Party on April 11 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Luke's Episcopal Church. For just $5, attendees can buy a paddle at the door and then spend the evening waving it around for the chance to win prizes worth $25 or more with a quarter at a time.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Joe Sears said,"The Paddle Party is a mix between an auction and a raffle. Guests are encouraged to bring plenty of quarters, enjoy finger foods and drinks, and show up at 6:30 p.m. for snacks before the games begin."