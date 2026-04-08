Posted: Apr 08, 2026 1:30 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2026 1:30 PM

Ty Loftis

During this week's Bartlesville city council meeting, City Manager Mike Bailey shared a water supply update following the beneficial rains we received during the past week.

Bailey said despite the drought conditions leading up to the much needed rain, Bartlesville's water supply was at 100 percent. Bailey explains what the city is doing differently.

Bailey said they have Hulah Lake and Copan Lake to fall back on as reservoirs, along with a city-owned lake, but they try to leave those untouched unless absolutely necessary.

With Markwayne Mullin taking on the role as Secretary of Homeland Security, Bailey said talks at the federal level have stalled a bit, but negotiations continue at the local level.