Posted: Apr 08, 2026 2:54 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2026 2:54 PM

Ty Loftis

At the next regularly scheduled Bartlesville School Board meeting, three principal positions could be filled.

According to the Bartlesville Public Schools Facebook page, the board will consider the appointment of Dr. Matt Hancock as Bartlesville's high school principal, Robin White as Wilson Elementary Principal and Kelsey Bridges as Hoover Elementary Principal. If approved by the board, they would assume the position on July 1.

Hancock has worked at Bartlesville Public Schools since 2009, serving in several capacities. He is currently the Central Middle School Principal, where he has held that role since 2022. Hancock would be taking over for Michael Tharp, who will be the Executive Director of Student Services and Programs next year.

White is the current elementary school principal at Hominy. She has served in that role since 2021, but White has also taught kindergarten and third grade. White would replace Staci Bankston, who will be the Director of Curriculum, a position created this year.

Bridges has been with Bartlesville Schools since 2015. She has been an Instructional Coach at Wayside Elementary since 2023, leading school-wide data analysis and organizing staff development. She was named district teacher of the year in 2024 and has received other awards from within the district throughout her teaching career. Bridges would replace Tiffany Holmes, who will now be the Executive Director of Teaching and Learning