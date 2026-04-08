Posted: Apr 08, 2026 3:04 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2026 3:04 PM

Brian McSweeney

Arvest Bank has been named to Forbes' 2026 World's Best Banks, ranking 20th among U.S. banks. It is the highest ranking bank among those in Arvest's four-state footprint of Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri. It marks the eighth consecutive year on the list. Last year, it ranked 27th.

The World's Best Banks 2026 rankings are based solely on customer feedback collected by Forbes in collaboration with research partner Statista. The best banks are selected in 34 different countries based on independent surveys of more than 54,000 consumers. The list was announced on Wednesday.

Survey participants were asked to evaluate financial institutions, both online-only digital banks and traditional banks, where they previously had a savings or checking account. Survey criteria included overall satisfaction, trust in financial stability, customer service, financial advice, terms and conditions, digital services and the likelihood to recommend the bank. In total, 410 banks are listed on "World's Best Banks 2026," with 72 from the U.S.

President and CEO of Arvest Bank Matt Machen said, "There is no higher validation than feedback that comes directly from the people we serve every day...We are incredibly grateful to our customers for their continued trust and to our associates for their tireless commitment to delivering exceptional service with every interaction."