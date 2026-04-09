Posted: Apr 09, 2026 9:49 AMUpdated: Apr 09, 2026 9:50 AM

Tom Davis

You don't want to miss The Bartlesville Civic Ballet's spring production of Sleeping Beauty on April 18th and 19th at The Center Bartlesville.

The Bartlesville Civic Ballet's legacy of excellence continues after their 50th anniversary of The Nutcracker this past holiday season. This spring' production of Sleeping Beauty features our local young dancers and professional performers from Boston Ballet and additional pros for the Bluebird pas de deux.

Performed to the music by Tchaikovsky and choreography inspired by Marius Petipa, Sleeping Beauty is staged in three acts: The Curse, The Search, and the spectacular Wedding, which is considered the "gold standard" of classical ballet.

The performance will also feature two graduating senior dancers: Sophie Doubt, who has been ancing with BCB since age 3, and Cadence DeWitt, who rives daily from Pawhuska to train with BCB.