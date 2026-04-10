Posted: Apr 10, 2026 2:58 AMUpdated: Apr 10, 2026 7:01 AM

Tom Davis / Nathan Thompson

KWON repeated as non-metro Station of the Year for 2025 from the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters taking home the top honor Thursday night in Oklahoma City as “Best in Show” for the second year in a row.

Other awards went to Evan Farhbach, who won best play-by-play for Oklahoma Wesleyan University’s comeback victory against Saint Mary, Tom Davis, who won best feature story for “Phil Kane Debuts New Song,” and the KWON sports team won best video streaming general for the 2025 Basketball Coaches Breakfast.

All four Bartlesville Radio stations—KWON, KYFM, KRIG and KPGM—received the 2025 Community Service Awards in the radio category. The awards were handed out on Thursday, April 9 at the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters Awards Banquet at OKANA Resort in Oklahoma City.

GM Kaleb Potter with the Best of Show KWON Award

The Bartlesville Radio Team

Community Service Awards (pictured is Promotions Director Tina Romine)

KWON Sports Wins General Streaming Award (pictured: Ty Loftus and Briam McSweeney)

Evan Farhbach wins Best Play-by-Play

Tom Davis wins Best Feature Story

Photos courtesy of Dorea Potter, Tina Romine and Susie Parks