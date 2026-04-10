Posted: Apr 10, 2026 9:20 AMUpdated: Apr 10, 2026 9:20 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville-area residents have an opportunity to help fight food insecurity as Arvest Bank launches its 16th annual Million Meals campaign, benefiting partners like Catholic Charities Mary Martha Outreach and the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Nowata.

Appearing on KWON Radio's COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Whitney Doolin with Arvest said, "The campaign, running April 1 through May 31, aims to provide meals across Oklahoma and neighboring states, where hunger remains a significant issue."

Mistly Wishall with Mary Martha Outreach said, "One in five Oklahoma children face food insecurity, underscoring the need for continued community support."

Whitney reminded everyone that all donations stay local, with every dollar raised going directly to area food programs. She said, "Last year alone, the campaign generated more than $20,000 in the Bartlesville area, including a record $17,000 for Mary Martha Outreach."

Misty said, "Even small donations make a meaningful impact, as funds are used to purchase bulk food at reduced costs through regional food banks."