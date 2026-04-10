Posted: Apr 10, 2026 1:37 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2026 1:37 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on Friday for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

It is alleged that once officers responded to the address, they could hear yelling from inside the home. The defendant, Christopher McCool answered the door and when officers asked him to come outside to talk, he got very aggressive. It is alleged McCool continually balled up his fist and slammed the front door.

After opening the door, it is alleged McCool charged at the officer. After pushing McCool back, the defendant attempted to get in the officer's face again, but he was able to maintain a safe distance until backup arrived at which time he was placed under arrest.