Posted: Apr 10, 2026 3:26 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2026 3:26 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Board of Nowata County Commissioners have a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

The commissioners will discuss courthouse improvements, revisit a proclamation and area permission letter from Nowata emergency services. The board will also revisit a county certification map and county action report, and the county's drug and alcohol testing policy.

In other business, the board will review bids to be let for hot mix, hot lay and cold patch, and for the loading and hauling of miscellaneous road materials.

The commissioners will also review an engagement letter between Nowata County and Turner & Associates for an annual compilation and budget, and hear an emergency update from Emergency Manager Laurie Summers.