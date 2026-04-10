Posted: Apr 10, 2026 3:43 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2026 3:43 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Board of Washington County Commissioners have a regularly scheduled meeting Monday morning at the Washington County Administration Building.

The board will review an engagement letter from Turner and Associates for services provided, review three agreements for work on private property, and review a request for salary and benefits for the election board secretary for the month of March.

In other business, the board will review a resolution that would donate $9,750 from Phillips 66 Benevity to the emergency operations center for the fire department, and declare many items as surplus.

The commissioners will also review many reports of depository balances for various county offices.