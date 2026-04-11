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Nowata County News

Posted: Apr 11, 2026 2:22 PMUpdated: Apr 11, 2026 2:22 PM

Historic Fiber Internet Project in Wann

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Brian McSweeney
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A landmark fiber internet project is underway in Wann between Atlas Broadband and the Oklahoma Broadband Office.
 
Executive Director of the Oklahoma Broadband Office Michael Sanders says the project is life-changing.
 
The project between Atlas Broadband and the Oklahoma Broadband Office, worth $1.5 million, was funded through federal grants awarded by the Oklahoma Broadband Governing Board. The project in Wann is part of a major expansion effort from the Oklahoma Broadband Office to connect more people with faster internet.
 
Sanders discusses the amount of people that are impacted by these expansion efforts.
 
In Wann, the project will bring high-speed fiber internet to 80 homes.
 
Mayor of Wann Mike Stainbrook discusses the potential economic growth the project brings.
 
A celebration for the historic project was held on Friday afternoon.
 
Members of the Oklahoma Broadband Office and Atlas Broadband
 
Oklahoma Broadband Office Executive Director Michael Sanders

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