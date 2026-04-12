Posted: Apr 12, 2026 10:18 AMUpdated: Apr 12, 2026 10:18 AM

Tom Davis

Firefighters in Bartlesville responded to an apartment fire in the 100 block of West 18th Street Friday evening, where heavy smoke was reported coming from an upstairs unit. Crews arrived to find the building largely evacuated, with two cats still inside.

According to Bartlesville Professional Firefighters Local 200 in a social media post, crews quickly launched fire attack and search operations, successfully containing the blaze to the kitchen and preventing it from spreading to neighboring apartments.

During the search, firefighters located both cats in the smoke-filled unit. One was found unresponsive and not breathing, but was revived after crews performed CPR with assistance from Bartlesville Ambulance personnel. Both pets were reunited with their owner. The Bartlesville Police Department assisted with evacuations and traffic control, while the American Red Cross was contacted to help the displaced resident.

Photo: Bartlesville Professional Firefighters Local 200 Facebook page