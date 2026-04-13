Posted: Apr 13, 2026 5:41 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2026 9:40 AM

Tom Davis

The Arvest Foundation recently announced a $5,000 grant to Young Scholars of Bartlesville. The funds from the contribution will support Young Scholars of Bartlesville's ongoing programming and student services, in line with its mission to mentor and empower students to earn college degrees.

Arvest commercial lender Rachelle Wilson and commercial loan assistant DeMarco Hudson presented the check to Young Scholars executive director Dionna Cameron, administrative assistant Addison Hunter and marketing specialist Kristin Towns.

“It is an honor to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to help local students build skills and work toward a college degree,” said Wilson.

“On behalf of Young Scholars of Bartlesville, we are deeply grateful to the Arvest Foundation for its continued investment in our students and mission,” said Cameron. “Their generosity opens doors to opportunity, empowers academic success, and helps shape a brighter future for the next generation. Thank you for believing in our scholars and the impact of education in our community.”

Young Scholars of Bartlesville supports Bartlesville Public School students through mentoring and programming. After high school graduation, students work toward earning their college degrees at various universities in the state with the help of Young Scholars of Bartlesville scholarships. The students continue to receive mentoring and support throughout their college careers.