Posted: Apr 13, 2026 7:24 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2026 7:24 AM

Chase Almy

Saturday nights in Bartlesville should include time-traveling to 1960s California. To help with that, the Bartlesville Community Concert Association is bringing “Live from Laurel Canyon: Songs & Stories of American Folk Rock” to the Bartlesville Community Center on April 25 at 7:30 p.m. The show promises a greatest-hits stroll through the soundtrack of an era when everyone lived in the same neighborhood and casually changed music history between coffee breaks.

The performance pays tribute to Laurel Canyon, that now-legendary Los Angeles enclave where artists like Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Carole King, James Taylor, and Graham Nash gathered to write, collaborate, and generally make the rest of us look unproductive. The setlist will feature music from The Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, The Mamas & the Papas, Crosby, Stills & Nash, The Eagles, Linda Ronstadt, Jackson Browne, Jim Morrison and more. Essentially a “who’s who” of people your parents still insist made the best music ever recorded.

The show focuses on the golden stretch from 1965 to 1975, complete with storytelling woven between songs to remind you that, yes, these legends really did just wander into each other’s houses and accidentally write classics. Tickets range from $15 to $46 for individual shows, with season packages also available. Tickets have been on sale since August and remain available through show day. So if you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to pretend you lived in Laurel Canyon, here it is.