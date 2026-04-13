Posted: Apr 13, 2026 7:34 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2026 7:34 AM

Chase Almy

Clear your weekend plans, or at least pretend you had some, because Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve is kicking off its latest exhibition, “Catching Shadows on The Plains,” on April 25. Doors open at 10 a.m., and for those who enjoy a good mix of culture and a scenic drive, it’s only 12 miles outside of Bartlesville. Translation: close enough that procrastination won’t hold you up from making it on time.

The exhibit spotlights Edward S. Curtis, a photographer who apparently decided childhood was overrated and jumped straight into building cameras and launching careers. By his late teens, he was already running a studio, and by 1906, he landed a partnership with J.P. Morgan. “Big break” is an understatment when teaming up with one of the most powerful financiers in history. That collaboration led to The North American Indian, a project that would define his career and leave behind a massive visual record.

Opening day is expected to draw plenty of attention, as visitors get the first look at a collection that blends history, artistry, and a level of dedication most people reserve for avoiding gym memberships. Early attendance is encouraged for anyone wanting to experience the exhibit before the crowds settle in and the novelty wears off. In other words, if you like being ahead of the curve, or at least pretending to be, Saturday, April 25th is your moment.